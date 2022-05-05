Kim Kardashian Says Wedding No. 4 is On Her Mind: “One More Wedding”

Kim Kardashian already had her eyes on marriage. While the dust is settling on the dissolution of her marriage with Kanye West, Kim K states she is open to tying the knot for the fourth time.

According to TheJasmineBrand, a forthcoming episode of the new HULU show, The Kardashians, provides insight into Kim being willing to try again, citing the desire for “one more wedding.”

“I believe in love,” Kardashian said. “That’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s a charm!”

With the constant PDA and new tattoos on Pete Davidon’s neck, maybe he could be the new suitor? Do you think Kim K will get married again? Sound off below.