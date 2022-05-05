Ladies’ Night R&B Super Jam is ready to kick off your Mother Day’s weekend with a return to the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. R&B stars such as Boyz II Men, Keyshia Cole and Brian Mcknight set to grace to stage with timeless music to sooth the ears of all R&B lovers. The “Heaven Sent” singer recently collaborated with All-Pro, NFL receiver Antonio “AB” Brown for his latest single “Don’t Leave.”

The full lineup includes more R&B heavyweights such as El Debarge, Musiq Soulchild, Dru Hill and Tank, while Big Daddy Kane and Funk Flex will add Hip-Hop to the R&B-filled set.

Last September, Dru Hill united to challenge any R&B group from their era to a VERZUZ. During a recent performance, the “Beauty” crooners paid homage to Jodeci by singing their classic track, “Stay.”

While mothers and motherly figures are praised daily for their heroic and guided nurture, Ladies’ Night R&B Super Jam can be a potential a cherry on top to begin your Mother’s Day festivities.