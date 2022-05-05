Marilyn Monroe’s estate is happy that 41-year-old reality star, Kim Kardashian wore her dress to the Met Gala. President/CMO of Authentic Brands Group Nick Woodhouse, who runs Monroe’s estate, told TMZ, the late star would have celebrated the rewear and cited the similarities between the two powerhouse women.

The Skims founder wore the same dress Monroe wore while famously singing “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Had an Intense Diet to Fit Marilyn Monroe’s Dress for The Met Gala.

Advertisement

Some critics were upset she wore the prestigious dress to an outing where it could be ruined. The dress originally cost $12,000 and was created around Marilyn Monroe, who was sewn into it as it was made. However after former Mrs. West walked the red carpet, she changed into a replica dress for the actual event.