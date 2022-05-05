Netflix is speaking out after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during one of their events this week.

Variety reports a spokesperson says the company cares deeply about the safety of creators. They added, that Netflix strongly defends the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.

READ MORE: Assailant Who Attacked Dave Chappelle On Stage Name Released Following Arrest.

Advertisement

The comedian was attacked Tuesday while doing stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles when an armed man jumped on stage and lunged at him, hitting him in the torso before running off. He brandished a knife that was attached to a fake gun. The assailant was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.