Ray J Says the First Sex Tape with Kim Kardashian Was Released as a Joint Plan with Kris Jenner

The sex tape with Ray J and Kim Kardashian has dominated headlines for well over a decade. After rumors of a second sex tape circulated, Ray J confirms that it does exist but he never had a copy as suggested by the Kardashian’s new Hulu show.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Ray J says he never had the tape but also seems to be over the Kardashians continuing to use his name in various ways of promotion.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J said. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J admitted to being the mastermind behind the plan but Kim and Kris took off with the idea, signing a contract for two tapes. The one everyone has seen by now was filmed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The second one in Santa Barbara, California.

“I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. … She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I’m sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Ray J would go on to detail how the tape impacted him, admitting at one point the hype surrounding the tape made him once consider suicide.

The Kardashian’s new show hit Hulu last month. In the first episode of the series, YE received a tearful phone call from his ex-wife after their son Saint saw a report of a second sex tape with Ray J. According to HipHopDX, the moment led Kardashian to move forward with her legal team and to send a threat of legal action if the tape, previously announced by Wack 100, would make its way to the Internet.

Back in September, Wack 100, Ray J’s manager, threatened Kardashian and Kanye West with an NFT release of extra footage of the sex tape. “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it,” Wack said to Bootleg Kev. “It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer says Wack 100 is looking for his 15 minutes of fame, claims there’s no second tape of her and #rayj . 👀😩 pic.twitter.com/8bfN9nD57X — Shi.thoughtstv (@Shithoughtstv) September 20, 2021

Ray J has heard of the tape and he wants no part.

“This ain’t cool. I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.” – Ray J

Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer, responded to Wack 100’s claims. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame,” Singer told TMZ.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer says Wack 100 is desperate for attention and simply trolling Kim and Kanye, claiming he has an unreleased sex tape. 👀 pic.twitter.com/X6etbPBLkx — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 19, 2021

