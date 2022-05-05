As Travis Scott appears to be inching toward his Utopia era, some of his past work is still doing numbers. Scott’s Drake-assisted single and video “Sicko Mode” has passed 1 billion views on YouTube.

“Sicko Mode” is Travis Scott’s first video to hit the Billy club, but is the sixth for The 6ix God, according to Billboard.

In December 2020, “Sicko Mode” officially an RIAA certified diamond single. The single is the first diamond single for the six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, ASTROWORLD Festival curator, and Cactus Jack record label founder.



At the time, “Sicko Mode” was streamed on Spotify over 1.2 billion times.

The single Billboard as one of the “Songs That Defined the Decade.”



