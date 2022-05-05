Ace Hood and Killer Mike pay homage to slain rappers Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, and other Black icons in their new “Greatness” music video.

The “Hustle Hard” rapper shares his final music video off his recent 10 song project, M.I.N.D. EP. “Greatness” featuring Killer Mike released Wednesday via Hoodnation/EMPIRE.

Ace Hood has always delivered bars and this street sermon is no different as he spits with pure emotion. “Them folk gon’ underestimate you, play you like you dumb, I nod my head and get my bread, you will not feed me crumbs.”

Killer Mike, known as a philosophical poet in his own right, raps vibrantly, “Judas to Jesus, even true to believers, Brutus to Caesars, backstab and deceive us.”

“Greatness” pays homage to the black excellence that came before us and a resounding cry that there’s only more greatness to come. Paintings depicting some of our brightest Black cultural icons, stylized in black and gold, line the walls. Clips flow of the trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm, to the ceiling-shattering athlete Arthur Ashe raising a clenched fist appear in the video below.

Check out the official visual “Greatness” from Ace Hood and Killer Mike.

You can listen to Ace Hood’s full M.I.N.D. EP below.