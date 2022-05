Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during the Netflix is a Joke Festival. The man had a replica gun and a knife and was immediately handled by security, leading to a broken arm. In the building were plenty of notable people, including Chris Rock, who joined Dave on stage and delivered a hell of a one-liner about the moment that just happened: “Was that Will Smith?”

Perfect joke set-up for Chris Rock 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UZr4WdrRzn — 🅐🅨🅜🅔🅝•🅚 (@AyM3n_KcM) May 4, 2022