Wu-Tang Clan released its GRAMMY Award-nominated double-disc masterwork, Wu-Tang Forever, on the world on June 3, 1997, forever changing the face of hip-hop.

Get On Down and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, released an anniversary collection that includes the album with a lyric booklet, a silver-colored 7-inch single of “Triumph” with “Heaterz” on the b-side in a picture sleeve, and a reissue of the double cassette in a slipcase to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s Wu-Tang Forever.

In addition, the legends will release three digital EPs – Reunited – The Remixes, It’s Yourz, and Triumph – that will include previously unreleased ‘Forever’ era remixes, edits, instrumentals, and unarchived original single cover art. For the first time, everything is on your favorite DSPs.

Wu-Tang has dropped the first of a series of newly-discovered video interviews from 1997, conducted on the set of the classic “Triumph” video shoot, to kick off the 25th Anniversary. In 1997, they took a break from the 5-day shoot to discuss their history, lives, inspiration, who they were listening to, and what Triumph & the Wu-Tang meant to them.

Wu-Tang Clan has always been on the cutting edge of music, embracing new sounds and forms. With their debut effort in the slowed+reverb sector, they continue this legacy. The Killer Bees collaborate with SLATER on slowed + reverb versions of “Protect Ya Neck,” “Uzi” (Pinky Ring), “Gravel Pit,” and “Triumph.”

In addition, the Wu-Tang Clan has launched a Forever & Ever giveaway, which will consist of five to six gamified newsletters distributed over the period of four weeks building up to the Wu-Tang Forever anniversary on June 3rd. Fans can sign up to receive a “journey map” that will be unveiled over a series of social actions that fans can take to earn points toward winning concert tickets, merch, and vinyl.