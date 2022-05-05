Now with their first album in 24 years, Black Star (yasiin bey & talib kweli) are set to play the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, California on July 30th + 31st.


In July, Black Star will join fellow legendary artists Robert Glasper (introduced by Dave Chapelle),Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Erykah Badu, Ledisi, BJ the Chicago Kid and more. The two-day, multi-stage event marks Blue Note’s first expansion into the west coast and the first time tickets have sold out within the first 24 hours for any major Blue Note event.