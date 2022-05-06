One of the best spitters in Rap is getting ready to return. CyHi has announced his new album The Story of EGOT, which will release on his new label in partnership with EMPIRE, EGOT Records.

CyHi hit Instagram with the announcement: “I want to thank all my fans & supporters for their patience. I’ve endured a lot throughout my life and career, and due to the ongoing encouragement I’ve received from everyone, I’ve decided to release my sophomore album ‘The Story Of EGOT’ this summer. I want to say thank you to @Empire for their partnership and belief in my vision. So just sit back, grab your popcorn and enjoy!!”