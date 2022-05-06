Duke Deuce has released a new single and music video called “Crunkstarz.”

Duke’s musical flow swings from engaging lines to a walloping chorus, all while riding a seesawing pace. The video begins with a biblical-style prose that displays his definition of a “crunkstar:” “A person that is unafraid to live life as themself.”

In addition to the new video, Duke Deuce gave a look into his world with the first episode of Rise of a Crunkstar BTS series, which he details how crunk originated in Memphis and not Atlanta.

