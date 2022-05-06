Kai Ca$h and Niko Brim have released their first collaborative EP, Eleven53. This project, which follows their recent tour with Cordae, offers many of their road experiences. King Combs, Reuben Vincent, Raury, Skooder, and the CYN collective all make cameos on the 6-song project.

“Eleven53 is a sonic tour experience,” Kai Cash said.



Niko Brim added, “Eleven53 is an EP of some of our greatest moments on road. We travel a lot and when we do, we always cook up, wherever we are. We take inspiration from all these places and it finds itself in the music. It’s like an sonic tour.”

The EP comes with the “CYN Anthem” video, bringing King Combs, ShaqnLiving, K Wales and Great Dame together for the first time since their “Paid in Full” debut.

