Mack Wilds alongside The Ninety-Five Percent/Platoon with the visual for “Simple Things,” his first new music video in four years.

A couple’s night out sees Mack and his partner reviewing every event of their relationship in the hopes of helping each other remember the simple things that made them fall in love in the first place as what appears to be a romantic supper turns sour.

The video is part-inspired by the “Striking Vapors” episode of Black Mirror.

“Working on anything with people you love creates magic,” Mack said. “Having my brother Greg Cally direct this was everything. I pray you guys enjoy this as much as we enjoyed making it.”

You can see the new video below.