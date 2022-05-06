Monaleo made a name for herself when she came with her version of Houston classic “Knocking Picture Off The Wall.” Her “Beating Down Yo Block” became a H-Town anthem for independent women all over.

Continuing to stand for the women who don’t need a man for nothing, Monaleo is back with a new visual “We Not Humping (Remix),” featuring Flo Milli. In the video directed by Chris Villa, Monaleo and Flo Milli erase the stereo type of women using men as “object.”

READ MORE: Sally Sossa Drops New Mixtape ‘4Ever Sossa’ and “Toot It Up” Video Ft. Flo Milli.

Advertisement

The “We Not Humping (Remix)” is straight to the point. The sexy female rap tandem show off their sexy, but the message is clear, there is no sexual intercourse going on.

Over the Aryay and Diablo produced beat, Monaleo sets the tone with her lyrics. The Houstonian said,

“Put that d**k up, we not humpin’, Sky Zone, b**h, my block jumpin’/ Jump out the black truck, we start dumpin’, in the field with a hundred bands, no trumpet/ Main n***a just cut me off, fuck it, n***a, stop talkin’, just come suck it/ When it’s smoke, bet the opps gon’ duck it.”

Watch the video for “We Not Humping (Remix)” video below.