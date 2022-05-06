Morray is gunning for the Son of the Year award with his new Mother’s Day anthem, “Momma’s Love,” single. “Momma’s Love” released via Pick Six Records/Interscope arrives just after the 1 year anniversary of Morray’s debut mixtape, Street Sermons.

The Fayetteville rapper/singer hits the hook, “Hey Ma, it’s your baby. You prayed, I made,” over buzzy piano chords and hard-hitting 808’s. Morray’s 2020 breakout single “Quicksand” also leaned toward the soulful spirit.

Take a listen to “Momma’s Love” available on all DSPs.