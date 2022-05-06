OJ Da Juiceman born Otis Williams Jr., was arrested for drugs and guns in Kentucky. According to local NBC affiliate LEX18, OJ da Juiceman was arrested and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

OJ is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. OJ is set for a May 13 court date.

The 40-year-old Atlanta rapper is most known for his hit “Make The Trap Say Ayy” and for working with Gucci Mane.

