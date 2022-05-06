Basketball legend Magic Johnson is joining a bid to become an owner of the Denver Broncos. He’ll join the group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

According to Sportico, the NFL has faced increased pressure over the lack of diversity in its ownership ranks. It is speculated that every Broncos bid group is expected to have minority investors included.

It wasn’t made clear how much Johnson would be investing in the bid. He’s already a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Broncos are predicted to sell for the highest price ever for a sports team. They recently valued near three-point-eight-billion-dollars.