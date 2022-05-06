Sza says the internet is ‘demonic’. Well did she lie? The TDE singer is priortizing her mental health and is no longer on TikTok.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner took to Twitter Tuesday to call out naysayers who criticized her for attending the 2022 Met Gala after previously stating that she wasn’t going to any events until her next album was out.

SZA gave an update on her new album while on the red carpet, saying it was ready to go more than she’s ever felt. She later opened up on her Instagram story about why she’s deleting her TikTok account, calling the internet “demonic.” She went on to say the deletion was for Mental Health Awareness month, encouraging everyone to delete anything that doesn’t serve them.

I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE . Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s fuck y’all . Now run w that . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

When I said I BE SO SICK OF U NIGGAS YALL CONTRADICTING . I was talking to everyone. Not men . For the record . I hate u was a universal emotion. Take care . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all . It’s to free my motherfucking self . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022