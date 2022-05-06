Popular recording artist Trippie Redd makes a cameo in girlfriend and rising singer-songwriter Skye Morales’s deranged visual to her new single “Me, Myself & You,” shared below.

The Bronx native, who originally emerged from obscurity onto the mainstream landscape in 2018 with her debut EP, Free, is building anticipation to the release of her first project under a new label situation later this year. Blending soft and soothing vocals with a deeply eerie R&B production, “Me, Myself & You” is an undeniable first impression from the new sensation to a brand new audience who’ve acquired an interest in Morales through her high-profile relationship with Trippie Redd. It’s a psychological thriller, Nolan Riddle-directed video shows a drunk-in-love Morales wandering an empty mansion with illusions of her former lover (Redd) in photographs driving her crazy as she inquiries about where their love went wrong after committing a heinous act of revenge.

“Pour a glass of wine and light your blunt,” Morales tweets with the clip of the visual on Twitter with a clicking champagne glasses emoji.

Previewed a trailer back in January, “Me, Myself & You” is Morales’s first single release since 2020, when she released the three previous tracks, “Right Away,” “Feels Right” and “Elevated.”

Trippie Redd – who appears in the visual courtesy of 10K Projects – released a surprise mixtape, Hate is Dead, back in December and signed a new global deal with the successful independent label in March. Redd, 22, originally signed with his long-time label home at 16-years-old.

Redd and Morales went public with their relationship in January 2021. “Me, Myself & You” is available everywhere via 1400 Entertainment. For more on Skye Morales, follow her, along with her 327,000 followers, on social media.

Get familiar with Skye Morales today, watch the new video below and stream the new single, here.