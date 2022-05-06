A$AP Rocky and Rihanna star in “D.M.B.,” Rocky’s directorial video debut for AWGE. “D.M.B.” is produced by A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Shlohmo, Hector Delgado, Kelvin Krash, and D33J.

Earlier this week the 33-year-old Harlem native took to social media with a post and delete of his upcoming release. Rocky previewed his promotional poster titled A Ghetto Love Tale featuring himself and his lady Rihanna, highlighting his self-directed video, which was shot last year.

The vintage video, shot before Rihanna was visibly pregnant, shows Rocky as he flashes a golden grill that says “Marry me?” Rihanna responds by flashing her own grill that says “I do.” The video ends with an apparent marriage celebration for the happy couple, complete with falling rose pedals and red wedding attire.

D.M.B. OUT NOW!!! THANK$ 2 ALL INVOLVED WHO HELPED & SPECIAL THANK$ 2 MY LADY FOR THE MOTIVATION & ROLE https://t.co/pSvuVXtJGa pic.twitter.com/vxgZjuhkun — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 5, 2022

If life imitates art we might see wedding bells for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky soon. Check out the official video for “D.M.B.” below.