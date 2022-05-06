Already one of the hottest songs of the year, Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems receives a video in the form of a story of a Toxic King. The video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album shows Future as a medieval king headed to war. Additional scenes show Future on the battlefield and toasting with his kingdom, but keeping his leading lady in mind.

To make it even better, Drake pulls up like a knight, riding a horse, fights off two burley guys holding a woman hostage. Just when it looks like Drake would be overpowered, the woman helps him.

Enjoy this fine piece of Hip-Hop cinema below. “I am goodeth beloved. Enjoyeth.”

