The Brooklyn Nets have presented their NBA 75th Anniversary Legacy Project, which will see the Joseph Miccio Community Center Fitness Room in Red Hook, Brooklyn, renovated and reopened.

Teams from all over the NBA have been working hard to refurbish areas in their communities in honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary. As part of the repair, the Nets gave treadmills, a cycle, weights and racks, chairs, other multipurpose equipment, and three murals. The Miccio Community Center provides programming to families from the NYCHA Red Hook Houses throughout the year, providing a safe area for children to learn and play. The workout room of the center was damaged during Hurricane Ida in 2021, rendering it unusable until today.

The Nets had had a long relationship with the Miccio Community Center, dating back to when the team relocated to Brooklyn in 2012. One of the most significant ways the two organizations overlap is a shared dedication to community service.

“We identified Miccio Community Center as our 75th Anniversary Legacy Project because we have seen first-hand their impactful work and saw the tremendous need for support,” said Mandy Gutmann, Executive Vice President of Community Relations and Communications at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “We saw the damage left by Hurricane Ida and knew we needed to help. Miccio’s work is vital to Red Hook and we are proud to join our incredible community partners who all helped bring our vision to life. We hope that together we can continue to use the power of sport to make a lasting, positive impact and that this fitness center will inspire those in the neighborhood.”

“I am so thankful to the Brooklyn Nets for making the renovation of the fitness room possible for our NYCHA youth participants,” said Michelle Yanche, Executive Director of Good Spread Services. “The Miccio provides youth with a safe space to learn and play. The renovated fitness room will create new opportunities for programming for our youth and the community, and we are all excited about the impact that this will have on all of our program participants.”

“Having our space renovated in this manner is not only a great privilege and honor but also it’s a great opportunity to serve our youth,” said Roland Knight, Sr. Program Director of the Joseph Miccio Community Center. “It’s been a pleasure working with the Nets. I can’t begin to speak on how important this is to our community, and I look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Councilmember Alexa Aviles, Gutmann, Yanche, Knight, Nets Legend Albert King, and children involved with various community center programs, the refurbished Joseph Miccio Community Center Fitness Room was formally opened on Wednesday, May 4.

You can see the images below.