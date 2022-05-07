Chris Rock at Secret Comedy Show In LA: “I Got Smack by the Softest N***a That Ever Rapped”

Chris Rock at Secret Comedy Show In LA: “I Got Smack by the Softest N***a That Ever Rapped”

Following his Hollywood Bowl performance, Dave Chappelle hosted a secret show at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was billed as a “secret” and cost $160. Attendees included Diddy, Kim Kardashian, and Yasiin Bey. 10 minutes into Chappelle’s set, Chris Rock hit the stage and had another jab at Will Smith.

Rock and Chappelle bounced the two moments they were attacked off each other for comedic relief. “At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Chris responded, “I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped.” It was the second time Rock publicly got a Will Smith Joke off.

Days earlier, Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during the Netflix is a Joke Festival. The man had a replica gun and a knife and was immediately handled by security, leading to a broken arm. In the building were plenty of notable people, including Chris Rock, who joined Dave on stage and delivered a hell of a one-liner about the moment that just happened: “Was that Will Smith?”