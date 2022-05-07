D.L. Hughley Chimes in on Pete Davidson Getting Ye’s Kids Tatted on His Neck: “That’s Out of Pocket for Me”

D.L. Hughley and Kanye West haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. In the latest bit of commentary from Hughley, he points out Pete Davidson is poking the bear of YE by getting a neck tattoo of the initials Kim Kardashian and her children with the DONDA rapper.

TMZ caught up with Hughley and says that if he was Kanye he would be pissed off. “I think it’s his body, it’s his woman. That’s Kanye’s kids. That would piss me off,” Hughley said. “To me, the father’s alive, he’s taking care of his kids, there’s — I don’t know what that’s all about. That’s none of my business but if you tattooed my kid’s name on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.”

Hughley would also call it antagonizing. “You puttin’ that man’s kids on your neck, that’s antagonizing. That’s out of pocket for me.”

Previously, Hughley found himself on the opposite side of the Davidson drama leading to Kanye letting off some Instagram messages about the comedian.

“D.L. Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and fine addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt you,” Ye wrote.

#KanyeWest speaks again about disapproving his daughter’s use of TikTok, and also had some words for Perez Hilton and D.L. Hughley!

Kanye would also hurl insults at Hughley, accusing him of being a drug abuser and more. Hughley would hit Twitter to respond.

“Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?” Hughley tweeted. “Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl.”

Hughley would also take shots at West’s clothes and even the sexual life of Kardashian and Davidson.

After watching all the madness unfold, Steve Harvey hopped in to get Ye cleared up on one thing, D.L. Hughley would win a fight. Speaking on the Steve Harvey Morning Show, Harvey told West the equivalent of Lil Durk’s hit single “Dis Ain’t What U Want.”

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want. If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea,” Harvey said. “You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from a ass-whoopin’ era.”

You can hear that and more from Steve below.