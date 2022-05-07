The man charged with killing Queens icon Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run is now pleading guilty. Robert Maraj, 64, was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Long Island, New York in June of 2021.

Charles Polevich, 70, turned himself into law enforcement after being unidentified for several days. Polevich left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to Maraj, according to court documents.

Previously Polevich’s attorney claimed that Mr. Maraj was “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street,” and denied any kind of wrongdoing that led to the fatal incident.

On Friday at a hearing in Nassau County court, Polevich pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and another count of tampering with evidence.

Nicki’s mother, Carol Maraj, is upset the accused driver might only get one year in jail, under his plea deal. Polevich had faced up to 11 years behind bars.

He is scheduled back in court for sentencing in August.