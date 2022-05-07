Mozzy continues to push full steam ahead dropping visuals for his latest track “Tell The Truth” featuring Shordie Shordie.

The Oak Park, Sacramento native signed with Yo Gotti’s Powerhouse record label CMG back in Febuary. CMG is home to Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, 10Percent and Lehla Samia.

READ MORE: Yo Gotti Signs First R&B Artist Lehla Samia to CMG.

Advertisement

“Tell The Truth” follows up Mozzy’s 2021 release of his last album Untreated Trauma which charted nineteen on Billboard. The Suzy directed video sheds light on affiliates who present unrealistic personas.

Mozzy taps the “Bitchuary” rapper, Shordie Shordie for the head bobbing hook, and paints a picture of unfiltered and harsh politics and realities of street life.

Watch the new video for “Tell The Truth” below.