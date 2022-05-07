Mustard and his wife, Chanel Thierry, are headed for a divorce. After two years of marriage, the two have decided to split.

Complex notes Mustard files for divorce Monday in Los Angeles, claiming irreconcilable differences for the divorce. The documents also state a prenup was in place.

Mustard and Chanel wed in 2018 and had been together since they were 19. Their relationship birthed three children in Kiylan (10), Kauner (7), and Kody (2).

Online, Chanel appeared to acknowledge the split: “Thank you for the kind words, thoughts and prayers. Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me. I’ve dedicate 12 loyal years and it is more then heartbreaking to see things end.”