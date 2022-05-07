Post Malone Announces He Is Expecting First Child With His Girlfriend

A lil Posty is on the way. Post Malone and his girlfriend have announced their first child together. Post Malone shared a message on his forthcoming fatherhood to TMZ.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Post Malone said. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Over the weekend, Malone and his bae celebrated with a private party in California this past weekend.

Post Malone is also gearing up to release his new album twelve carat toothache, which he has already previewed music from.