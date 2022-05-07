Quality Control Music’s newest signee Lakeyah shares her new single and music video for “I Look Good.” Lakeyah’s new music arrives on the heels of last year’s fan favorite Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, with DJ Drama.

The Milwaukee-born singer and rapper, Serves up a fiery hook as she declares, “B*tch, I’m bangin’. I look good, a little bougie, a little hood.”

READ MORE: On The Rise: Get Acquainted With Quality Control’s Lakeyah.

Advertisement

In the video below she leads a workout decked out in all bright pink. She raps to the camera from a fitness lab behind slick shades with no shortage of charisma.

Check out the new video from Lakeyah, “I Look Good.”