Rick Strike may have been the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, but Jack Harlow and Drake may have been the center of attention. Jack Harlow and Drake didn’t just make a surprise appearance at the famous horse race, but also shot part of Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” video (Drake is also on the track).

Harlow is a Kentucky native and often references the state on his tracks. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Harlow (in an all-white suit) made a surprise appearance on the event’s iconic red carpet with his parents and friends, including Louisville rappers The Homies before making his way to his box seats that he shared with Drake. Footage from the event will reportedly be used for the “Churchill Downs” video.

Harlow was also given the honor of calling “Riders Up” to kick off the event, a task that he performed in his trademark style.

“Churchill Downs” is a track off of Harlow’s second studio album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You.” The album was released Friday and includes several big-name collabs, including Lil Wayne, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake.

Harlow had also made an appearance on Friday at a pre-Derby party at 21c Museum Hotel and made an appearance at Guestroom Records, a local Louisville record store on Sunday.