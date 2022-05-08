Rapper Fat Joe reunited with talk show host Wendy Williams and she revealed she only has $2.

Wendy Williams admitted during a sit-down interview with Fat Joe that while she misses being on The Wendy Williams Show, she won’t be tuning in to Sherri anytime soon.

“I wish I was there. I wish I was there right now to talk about it,” she told the rapper in an interview shared on Friday, May 6. “I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back, you know?”

It was announced in February that The Wendy Williams Show was being canceled and Shepherd would be taking over the beloved chat-fest’s timeslot with a talk show of her own after Williams was forced to take an extended break due to a series of health woes.

Now, the former radio DJ appears to be implying the show isn’t gone for good. When asked if she meant an entirely new series or if there were plans for her to come back to her old show, Williams didn’t hesitate.

“I’m coming to The Wendy Williams Show,” she said firmly. “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

As far as Shepherd’s new show goes, Williams just isn’t sold. She even interrupted the podcaster to shade her fellow talk show host.

“I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” she replied, quickly turning the focus back to her own plans for the future. “But I love, I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time.”