One of the first rappers to make it big with the name Big, the late Big L, will be honored in his hometown with a street. For being one of the pioneers of the rap genre and his ability to influence the peers of his time, Harlem will recognize the legacy of Lamont Coleman, also known as Big L.

On Friday (May 6), Big L’s official documentary Instagram page, Street Struck, shared a post revealing the news of the renaming of 140th and Lenox Avenue. The new street name will be “Lamont “Big L” Coleman Way.”

“It took a whole lot of effort and Support to get to this great point but as an collective we made it happen, The Biggest Thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed,” the caption read. “There are entirely tooo many good people that gave this their Support, so with all my Heart I personally want to say THANK YOU!!!! #biglrestinpeace #LamontBiglcolemanway #behindthelenstv.”

The ceremony will be held on May 28 on 140th and Lenox Ave from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fans are welcomed to attend.

The New York emcee made a name for himself in the early ’90s. He came up with the Children of the Corn collective, which consisted of fellow Harlem’s own Mase, Cam’ron, Herb McGruff, and Bloodshed.

In March 1995, the then-20-year-old rapper released his debut album Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous, which featured the iconic singles “Put It On” and “M.V.P.,” as well as fan favorite cuts such as “Street Struck” and “Let Em Have It L.”

Fours years later, Big L was murdered. On February 15, 1999 was gunned down on 139th street, one block away from the where his street will be. Big L died at 24-years-old.