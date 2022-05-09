The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster train is still chugging along. The latest edition in the massive franchise, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, pulled in $185 million becoming one of the biggest domestic openings of all time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the global opening number was $450 million.

The film is the 11th biggest launch in box office history and the seventh biggest of the Marvel films, following Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3 million), Black Panther ($202 million), The Avengers ($207.3 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million).

Doctor Stange and the Multiverse of Madness only follow The Batman for 2022 domestic releases. The Batman has pulled in $369.1 million to date. Strange was available in 4,545 theaters.

The next blockbuster for Hollywood is Top Gun: Maverick set for the end of the month. Marvel returns to theaters with Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8.