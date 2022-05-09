Future’s ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ Becomes His Eighth No. 1 Album

Future is on top. I NEVER LIKED YOU is the eighth No. 1 album from the Atlanta legend according to Billboard.

The new album will have 222,000 equivalent album units in the first week, becoming the largest first week for the rapper on a solo effort. His only larger debut was What a Time to Be Alive alongside Drake, which debuted at 375,000 units.

SEA units account for 214,000 of the 222,000 equivalent album units generated by I NEVER LIKED YOU (equal to 283.75 million on-demand official streaming of the set’s music), album sales account for 6,500, and TEA units account for 1,500.

Last week, already one of the hottest songs of the year, Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems received a video in the form of a story of a Toxic King. The video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album shows Future as a medieval king headed to war. Additional scenes show Future on the battlefield and toasting with his kingdom, but keeping his leading lady in mind.

To make it even better, Drake pulls up like a knight, riding a horse, and fights off two burly guys holding a woman hostage. Just when it looks like Drake would be overpowered, the woman helps him.

Enjoy this fine piece of Hip-Hop cinema below. “I am goodeth beloved. Enjoyeth.”