A new Kendrick Lamar album is on the verge and within days before the release he dropped a new video. For Lamar’s first single from his forthcoming Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, he dropped “The Heart Part 5.” This is K.Dot’s first single since 2018.

The video directed by Dave Free has Kendrick Lamar morphing into different notable celebrities with the lyrics aligning with each deepfake face. The faces he used included OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle. Kendrick Lamar himself also assisted in directing the visual, opens with the quote “I am. All of us,” which is attributed to oklama.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is Kendrick’s fifth studio album and is set to drop on May 13. Watch “The Heart Part 5” below.

