Snoop Dogg continues to update his business portfolio. The west coast icon, along with PayPal co-founder Ken Howery, spent over $600,000 to purchase an ownership stake in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. The pair now have a 40-percent ownership stake in the Bivouac team in the league.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Snoop, Ken, and their communities on board with the BIG3,” said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube. “Having someone with Ken’s knowledge and experience wanting to be a part of our league demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction. Snoop is an undisputed legend who has jumped headfirst into the Web3 space and clearly understands the importance and the value of what we are trying to create. Together, I know they will take Bivouac to new heights and we can’t wait to get started.”

Snoop and Howery purchased 25 Fire-Tier editions of Bivouac priced at $25,000 each. Meaning, the team’s stock was divided into blockchains for sale.

“The BIG3 is on the leading edge of enabling blockchain technology as utility,” said PayPal co-founder Ken Howery. “The league’s embrace of NFTs as ownership rights is both visionary and practical; key features of every smart investment.”

Howery and Snoop have some work to put in on The BIG3 as the Bivouac squad went winless last season due to injuries.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, the league is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+.

Snoop is buying 2 teams in the BIG3. Better get in where you fit in and join the BIG3 Ownership Discord. 🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/RvXABl3XXh — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 23, 2022

