SOURCE SPORTS: Charles Barkley Shares How He Would Fix Out Of Line Fans From Talking Smack Court-side

Charles Barkley had some interesting comments on TNT’s Inside The NBA when it comes to dealing with out of line fans.

The conversation came as a response to Chris Paul getting upset that a fan allegedly got physical with his mother. Paul said to the fan, “I’ll see you later.”

Paul shared his frustration by asking the question. “Want to fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put their hands on our families?”

Barkley explained on his show exactly how he would resolve this situation.

Charles Barkley offered a solution to when a fan at a game can’t control themselves. pic.twitter.com/DEw45eV7Kj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 9, 2022

“I’ve always said we could put an end to all this stuff. Some of this stuff these fans say, let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes,” Barkley said. “I’ve always said that. Some of the crap they’ve said to you — just give me five minutes at center court with them and say, ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right here to my face for these five minutes. I’m gonna beat your a– and beat the hell out of you.’”

Fans say the most obnoxious stings because they know nothing physically would happened to them. Maybe Barkley’s plan of action would make the loud one to be quiet and watch the game.