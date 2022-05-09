A Dallas Mavericks fan was booted from Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals game after he was engaged in an incident with Chris Paul’s family. The young fan was stated to have harassed the family and physically made contact with Paul’s mother.

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

After the 111-101 defeat, Chris Paul spoke about the moment on Twitter. “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families … f— that!!” Paul typed.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

The Mavericks organization releases a statement after the game: “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”