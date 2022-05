The Joker has gone back to back. Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news and added a special announcement that would be made later in the week.

In becoming the back-to-back champ, Jokic joined names like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird as the names to do so. Jokic would beat out names like Giannis Antentokounmpo and Joel Embiid to win this year.