Steve Harvey is letting off another one of his opinions. While speaking at Georgia State University, Harvey revealed how his natural reaction would battle his Christianity if he was on the receiving end of Will Smith’s Oscar’s slap.

“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity,” said Harvey. “On a scale of one to 10, I’m like a two. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on. You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

According to Yahoo News, Harvey also stated that he “lost a lot of respect for him” and labeled the smack a punk move.

Last week, Chris Rock addressed the incident in two separate moments on stage. Following the attack on Dave Chappelle by a fan, Chris Rock broke the tension in the room by asking was the fan Will Smith. In a joint set with Dave Chappelle, Rock would also get another jab in, stating he was slapped by the “softest nigga that ever rapped.”