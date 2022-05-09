Mother’s Day served as the stage for Stevie J to deliver an apology to his wife Faith Evans. Stevie filed for divorce from Faith this past November but now appears to wish he didn’t.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married. I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust. Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”