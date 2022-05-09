During his life, Kevin Samuels was a controversial figure online. In his death, Samuels has been attacked for his viral opinions. In response, T.I. hit Instagram with a demand to let Samuels rest in peace.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” T.I. said. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

Tip added, “Whatever he did, he did it and gone. He got away with it, fuck ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

Advertisement

T.I. says people are “bullying” Kevin Samuels. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/PPINGyHGMn — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 8, 2022

Previously, T.I. shared an image of Kevin Samuels walking to the gates of heaven looking back and delivering a message of “And yall still fat and average.” You can see the post here.

via