Vice President Kamala Harris gives graduates a jarring reality check during her HBCU commencement speech.

The VP left some college graduates with a sobering picture of the “unsettled” world they’re heading into. She discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possibility Roe v. Wade may be overturned by the Supreme Court during a commencement speech Saturday at Tennessee State University.

“Graduates, I look at this unsettled world and yes, I can see the challenges, but I’m here to tell you that I see the opportunities. The opportunities for your leadership. The future of our country and our world will be shaped by you.”

Harris stated that “the certainty of fundamental principles,” like territorial integrity and bodily autonomy, are being called into question. She ended the speech by congratulating the class of 2022 on their achievements despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Here in the United States, we are once again forced to defend fundamental principles that we hoped were long settled; principles like the freedom to vote, the rights of women to make decisions about their own body, what constitutes the truth,” she said.

Harris is also set to give a commencement speech May 18 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Share your thoughts with us on social media.