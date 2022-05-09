Tupac Shakur and his activist mother Afeni Shakur will be highlighted in the forthcoming docuseries, Dear Mama. On Mother’s Day 2022, FX shared a new trailer about the forthcoming five-part docuseries. The new trailer highlights a lesson that Tupac’s late mother shared with him at an early age.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Afeni Shakur said. “So, Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

The series is set to release this Fall and according to Billboard will be “an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.”

You can see the trailer below.