In segment number four of an eleven part interview with Fucious TV, Lul Tim, the Atlanta native who allegedly pulled the trigger of the weapon that ultimately took the life of Chicago drill favorite King Von, sat down and briefly addressed the circumstances of November 6, 2020.

Tim talks about being shot twice during the meleé and driving himself to the hospital after the incident that costed King Von his life.

See Part 4 in its entirety below:

