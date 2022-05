YE Releases “Life of the Party” Music Video Featuring a Look at Forthcoming Gap/Balenciaga Pieces

YE has officially released his “Life of the Party” music video. The new release is from the deluxe edition of the 2021 album DONDA.

The new release brings in moments of Ye’s past and future, including images from his childhood and pieces of his forthcoming collection with Gap that is engineered by Balenciaga creative.

The new YeezyGap collection will be available on YeezyGap.com and the Balenciaga online partners.

You can see the various images and watch the entire video below.