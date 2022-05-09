According to a confirmed news report, ATL rapper Yung Joc was arrested and taken into custody at the Gwinnett County Jail last week.

Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson, was charged in Gwinnett County, GA on charges of abandonment of dependent child. Joc didn’t stay behind bars log, as he reportedly posted his $1,300 bond just two hours after arriving to the facility.

Other reports allege the rapper may have been petitioned by one of the mothers of his children for child support.

Advertisement

TheSource.com will add more details to this story as they are made available.