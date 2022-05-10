For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress.

Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film mogul, is changing that. As promised, 50 gave Mo’Nique a role in season two of his hit STARZ series. In the show, she will be playing “Goldie.”

“My name is Goldie,” said Mo’Nique, staring directly into the camera. “You know who the f### I am.”

Guess who i got in BMF this season 🔥GOLDIE ! GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯I don’t miss,THE UNDER DOG BACK ON TOP. pic.twitter.com/eYFu2h2yRN — 50cent (@50cent) May 10, 2022

Although, Mo’Nique is very popular with a successful acting archive, she claimed that Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey were blackballing her from the film industry. While 50 Cent supported her. The producer of Power openly said that they “should have never stopped casting her.”

They should have never stopped casting her is what i said. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oCE8LZFtE8 — 50cent (@50cent) March 9, 2022

It’s uncertain when season two of BMF will air, but the production for the show has already began. They have already been seen filming and fans are ecstatic to see Mo’Nique back on television.