Audiomack has announced the Audiomack Artist Guide, an all-in-one platform that provides artists and budding musicians with a comprehensive online resource to navigate the music industry.

The free guide acts as an artist’s encyclopedia, with a full glossary that defines important music industry words, answers to frequently asked questions from today’s leading industry experts, and a wide range of articles to assist creators to understand all aspects of the music business.

“It’s challenging for a new artist to know where to go and who to trust while building a career in music,” said Brendan Varan, VP of U.S. Content Strategy at Audiomack. “The Audiomack Artist Guide is a free educational resource for artists at every stage of their careers.”

Protecting copyrights, booking performances, balancing a marketing budget, arranging a tour, selling merch, signing with a publisher, executing a rollout, and much more are all covered in the Audiomack Artist Guide. Artist managers, record label executives, entertainment attorneys, producers, and engineers, among others, provide their insights to the site.

The Artist Guide confirms Audiomack’s dedication to empowering and educating artists so that they have the knowledge they need to succeed in their careers. Audiomack most recently released the Creator App in February 2022. The companion app, which has amassed 100k MAU in less than three months, allows artists to receive comprehensive streaming analytics for their new music, allowing them to learn more about their fans’ listening habits, pinpoint geographic markets where they receive the best streaming engagement, identify tastemakers who support their music, and assess long-term growth.